Vonat elé ugrott a híres influenszer – VIDEÓ

IFFY KHAN influencer & event planner made video & posted it on Instagram in which he is promoting suicide also provoking other people to do same act which is very dangerous.Location of video shot between Bandra-Khar tracks,Western Railway @WesternRly@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/G2mrx2Fig5

— INDRADEV PANDEY (@INDRADE73401515) July 24, 2021