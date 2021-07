Két nő verte meg egy brooklyni mosoda dolgozóját – VIDEÓ

WANTED FOR ASSAULT: On 6/8/21 @ 4:00 A.M., the suspects approached the 69-year-old victim inside of 255 East 98 Street @NYPD73Pct and punched him in the face and struck him in the head with a vase. Any info DM us @NYPDTips or call 800 577-TIPS. Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/3naO4bRCqJ

