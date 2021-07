Letartóztatták a volt elnököt, mire Dél-Afrikában elszabadult a pokol

The looting and burning in South Africa has nothing to do with Jacob Zuma. It has everything to do with inequality. Most black South Africans own nothing. No land, no job and no dignity. Apartheid never ended in South Africa. It just ended on paper. Most unequal place on earth. pic.twitter.com/B8RvBptfBc

— Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) July 12, 2021