„Nagyi, valaki bejött és lelőtt engem, anyut, aput és a húgomat” – meglett a brutális mészárlás elkövetője

UDPATE: Charges have been accepted by the @HarrisCountyDAO against Xavier Davis, 28 for his role in the fatal shooting of Harmony Carhee, 6, Donyavia Lagway, 29 & Gregory Carhee, 35 at 12101 Fondren Road Wednesday night (June 30). #HouNews

More info=> https://t.co/34RqiAtoqD https://t.co/toGcfvfa7K pic.twitter.com/RqoYhat2K3

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2021