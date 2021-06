Ennyivel nőtt a kínai gázrobbanás áldozatainak száma

A gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province has left 12 people dead and more than 100 people injured, including 39 seriously.

As of 12 p.m. the searchers had found 150 people from the blast site in the city of #Shiyan and rushed them to hospitalshttps://t.co/VOVw7MxwaL pic.twitter.com/x7rpbEohSg

