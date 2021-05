Kijevbe érkezett az amerikai külügyminiszter

Glad to welcome @SecBlinken in Kyiv on his first visit to this part of Europe. Strengthening ties between Ukraine and the U.S. as democratic allies in the Central Europe & Black Sea region contributes greatly to security and prosperity of both nations and the Euro-Atlantic area. pic.twitter.com/qzE5ckKYip

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 6, 2021