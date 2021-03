Rendkívül megnőtt az ázsiaiak ellen elkövetett gyűlölet-bűncselekmények száma Amerikában

He closed door on helpless victim. She was punched and kicked causing her to fall. He then kicked her multiple times in the head before fleeing. Victim is currently hospitalized with swelling to the face, pain in left leg. @NYPDHateCrimes investigating. Here’s the suspect. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2fJ5bEGwXU

— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021