Táncóra közben véletlenül videóra vette az arra járó katonai konvojt egy mianmari nő

Khing Hnin Wai regularly films her aerobics videos on the empty roads of #Myanmar's capital #Naypyidaw. This week, her backdrop was a military coup.

Follow Khing Hnin Wai on Facebook: https://t.co/PYPWthuRAT pic.twitter.com/rmhirk2GtZ

— Mathias Peer (@mpeer) February 2, 2021