Útilapu az űrlényeknek: tudományosan is alátámasztották a Gyatlov-rejtély néhány kérdését

February 1, 1959, nine Russian hikers set up a campsite for the night on the slopes of Kholat Saykhl in the Urals🏔 Hours later they are all dead. The #Dyatlov Pass mystery may finally be solved after 62 years thanks to a computer simulation https://t.co/rPpZVPm0rh pic.twitter.com/35Qf2Ws5QX

— History_of_Geology (@Geology_History) February 1, 2021