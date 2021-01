Hivatalos állami dinoszaurusza lehet Massachusettsnek

MA @RepJackLewis is proposing to name a state dinosaur. He’s asking residents to select from two species discovered in MA

•Podokesaurus (swift-footed lizard found in 1910 near Mount Holyoke) •Anchisaurus (found in 1855 in Springfield)

*12 states have an official 🦕 #7news pic.twitter.com/L47Scwg1Xe

— Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) January 6, 2021