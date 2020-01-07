 

2020. 01. 07. - 18:14
szerző: hirado.hu

Autókat hógolyóval dobáló gyerekeket lőttek meg

 

Egy 12 és egy 13 éves gyermeket lőtt meg egy férfi azután, hogy a gyerekek hógolyókat dobáltak az elhaladó autókra a Wisconsin állambeli Milwaukee városában.

A helyi rendőrség a közösségi oldalán az üggyel kapcsolatban azt írta: az egyik hógolyó eltalált egy autót, ezt követően az autó sofőrje rálőtt a gyerekekre – számolt be a CNN News.

A rendőrök a 12 éves lányt és a 13 éves fiút – akiket lövés ért – néhány perc különbséggel megtalálta.

Egyikük sebesülése sem volt életveszélyes, egy közeli kórházba szállították a gyerekeket.

A CNN a további részletekért felvette a kapcsolatot a milwaukee-i rendőrséggel.