Autókat hógolyóval dobáló gyerekeket lőttek meg

Egy 12 és egy 13 éves gyermeket lőtt meg egy férfi azután, hogy a gyerekek hógolyókat dobáltak az elhaladó autókra a Wisconsin állambeli Milwaukee városában.
A helyi rendőrség a közösségi oldalán az üggyel kapcsolatban azt írta: az egyik hógolyó eltalált egy autót, ezt követően az autó sofőrje rálőtt a gyerekekre – számolt be a CNN News.
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020
A rendőrök a 12 éves lányt és a 13 éves fiút – akiket lövés ért – néhány perc különbséggel megtalálta.
Egyikük sebesülése sem volt életveszélyes, egy közeli kórházba szállították a gyerekeket.
Minutes later a 13-year-old Milwaukee male was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital.
— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020
A CNN a további részletekért felvette a kapcsolatot a milwaukee-i rendőrséggel.
Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by. One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims.
— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020