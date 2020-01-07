Autókat hógolyóval dobáló gyerekeket lőttek meg

Egy 12 és egy 13 éves gyermeket lőtt meg egy férfi azután, hogy a gyerekek hógolyókat dobáltak az elhaladó autókra a Wisconsin állambeli Milwaukee városában.

A helyi rendőrség a közösségi oldalán az üggyel kapcsolatban azt írta: az egyik hógolyó eltalált egy autót, ezt követően az autó sofőrje rálőtt a gyerekekre – számolt be a CNN News.

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting on the 6100 Block of West Birch St. Upon arrival officers found a 12 year old Milwaukee female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

A rendőrök a 12 éves lányt és a 13 éves fiút – akiket lövés ért – néhány perc különbséggel megtalálta.

Egyikük sebesülése sem volt életveszélyes, egy közeli kórházba szállították a gyerekeket.

Minutes later a 13-year-old Milwaukee male was found also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aide to both victims. Both are being treated at a local hospital. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

A CNN a további részletekért felvette a kapcsolatot a milwaukee-i rendőrséggel.