It’s only a matter of time before we govern Germany – interview with Jörg Urban, leader of the AfD bastion

Although the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led alliance won the German federal elections on 23 February, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) was the biggest relative winner. The party has doubled its support and has achieved resounding successes in the former East German regions, approaching 40 percent in three states.

In Saxony, the party achieved its best single-member constituency result nationally. The AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla stood in the constituency of Görlitz, winning 48.9% of the vote. Jörg Urban, leader of the AfD in Saxony, believes that consistent work will lead to a straight path to government.

– The AfD has made a huge breakthrough in the elections, becoming the largest opposition party. How would you comment on the election results?

– Germany is in a severe economic crisis. The failed energy policy has led to the highest electricity prices in the world and illegal mass immigration is still continuing. Against this backdrop, it is no longer enough to simply tinker with a few symptoms, as the old parties are doing. Fortunately, more and more Germans are recognizing this across the board and are therefore logically voting for the AfD.

– In Saxony, where you lead the AfD, you have achieved the best results in the country. To what do you attribute this huge success? The results suggest that you could be close to forming a state government on your own after the next state elections.

– It is true that the AfD could achieve an absolute majority in Saxony, but also in the other eastern federal states. We have been the people’s party in Saxony since 2017. We were already the strongest party in the 2017 federal election with 27%. We have been able to build on this figure to date thanks to our consistently good work. This will also be our approach for the coming years: If we persistently address citizens’ real problems, it is only a matter of time before the AfD comes into government.

Current polls suggest Jörg Urban could become Saxony’s prime minister after the next state elections (Photo: MTVA/hirado.hu/Jörg Urban)

In some cities, such as Pirna, we now also have the mayor. If we do a good job in these cities, it will have a great impact. And we have to have that much self-confidence: We are doing an excellent job in the towns and municipalities.

– Friderich Merz is reportedly planning to leave the AfD out of the government and is preparing to form a new government with the most unpopular faces of the failed government. Where will all this lead?

– As long as the CDU sticks to its firewall and the exclusion of the AfD, it will be forced to pursue left-wing policies with the SPD, Greens and Left Party. We see this not only in Berlin, but also in Saxony. However, if the CDU continues to pursue left-wing policies, its further decline is likely to be unstoppable because the AfD will then be the only civil party in Germany that can be taken seriously.

In addition, the political pendulum is swinging to the right everywhere in Europe. People have had enough of over 50 years of left-wing politics. Apparently, however, the CDU has not yet realized this.

– There have been speculations in the press that the AfD could forge closer links with the Patriots for Europe EP group, do you think it is possible that one day Hungarian Fidesz and German AfD could be part of the same EP group?

– I would very much like to see all patriots and patriotic parties in Europe pull together and focus on what they have in common.

Unfortunately, the media has so far been far too successful in driving a wedge between Europe’s patriotic parties. This means that we need to talk to each other more in order to break the power of media distortions.

– Friedrich Merz is already active on the international stage. He had a long conversation with Emmanuel Macron before his meeting with president Trump and shared his current views on the relationship between Europe and America. What could Merz’s foreign policy bring?

– Friedrich Merz is a warmonger and a lobbyist for the financial industry. I don’t trust him to put national interests first, as the AfD demands.

Cover photo: Jörg Urban, leader of the AfD in Saxony (Photo: MTVA/hirado.hu/Jörg Urban)