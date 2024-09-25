Ten restaurants with Michelin recommendation join Restaurant Week

This year ten restaurants with a Michelin recommendation will offer their degustation menus at the Restaurant Week to be held countrywide between Oct 10 and 27, the organisers said on Wednesday.

More than 180 restaurants, many of which are listed among the Top100 in Hungarian gastronomy publications, will offer their three-course menus at a fixed price across the country.

Prices have not gone up since last year. Menus prepared using prime-quality ingredients cost 5.990 forints, premium category dishes cost 7.900 forints, while luxury plates are priced at 9.900 forints, including a service charge.

Menus this year have such rare specialties on offer as rooster goulash, pheasant essence, lamb consomme with lamb ravioli, pig’s ear in breadcrumbs, Angus rib-eye steak from the Hortobagy region and Wagyu beef. Other specialties include roe deer carpaccio, venison tenderloin, BBQ salmon and St Jacob’s scallops, while desert includes tiramisu with poppy seeds and chocolate with truffles.

Reservations can be made at www.etteremhet.hu.