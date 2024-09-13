2024 National Gallop to feature intl police horse race

This year's National Gallop, an annual celebration of Hungary's equestrian heritage, will feature an international race of mounted police officers among a host of other events.

New events at the three-day celebration to be held on October 4-6 in Szilvasvarad, in north-eastern Hungary, include a presentation of child riders from the HaZam Riding Stables and a production by the frontier warriors of the Gomor Equestrian Association, the organisers told MTI.

The first day of the event will see the mounted police of eight countries competing against each other.

The traditional international competition scheduled for the final day will include riders from the King’s Guard in the United Kingdom as well as the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Other events will include a battle re-enactment from the 1848-49 revolution and freedom fight, a carriage pushing competition, a historical equestrian parade and more.