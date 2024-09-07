Budapest Opus Jazz Club gets prestigious European award

The EJN award granted for the 13th time this year recognises European festival and concert venues offering forward-thinking and diverse jazz programmes to audiences, the statement said.
The jury said „the Budapest Music Center (BMC) is adventurous in its commitment both to domestic and international artists, in a programme which is stylistically diverse, and fearless in its allegiance to music as an art form.”
„BMC is a musician’s dream: a renovated 120 years old building converted into a true house of music … we believe their commitment also embodies the freedom of expression as a democratic right, which is inspirational in promoting music beyond borders and beyond the limitations of day-to-day politics,” it added.