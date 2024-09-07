Budapest Opus Jazz Club gets prestigious European award

The Opus Jazz Club operating the building of the Budapest Music Centre (BMC) has been granted the prestigious professional Award for Adventurous Programming from the Europe Jazz Network (EJN), the BMC has said.

The EJN award granted for the 13th time this year recognises European festival and concert venues offering forward-thinking and diverse jazz programmes to audiences, the statement said.

The jury said „the Budapest Music Center (BMC) is adventurous in its commitment both to domestic and international artists, in a programme which is stylistically diverse, and fearless in its allegiance to music as an art form.”

„BMC is a musician’s dream: a renovated 120 years old building converted into a true house of music … we believe their commitment also embodies the freedom of expression as a democratic right, which is inspirational in promoting music beyond borders and beyond the limitations of day-to-day politics,” it added.