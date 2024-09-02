MTI launches upgraded website

MTI, the National News Agency, has launched a renewed website, mti.hu, offering readers and professional partners a fresh look that is easier to navigate, with expanded content and more services from September 2, the Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA) marketing office said on Monday.

MTI offers an innovative website to visitors, with highlighted items, photos, videos and graphics on the main page to help users navigate, the statement said.

Expanded service is available to users free of charge after a quick and simple registration process. Complex services are being offered to professional, commercial and contracted partners.

Various newsletters are available to users as well as access to the MTI calendar of anniversaries and a national database of announcements.

MTI was established in 1881.