Hungary's UniSpace programme, established by a consortium of 21 Hungarian universities to train the next generation of space industry professionals, has launched instruction in English in addition to Hungarian, the ministry of foreign affairs and trade, which supports the initiative, said on Wednesday.

The three-semester UniSpace programme, started in 2022, offers courses in space technology, space health and nutrition, space science and space policy. The programme, coordinated by the Ludovika University of Public Service, produced its first graduates in the spring.

Information, in English, on enrolling in the course is available at: https://kti.uni-nke.hu/szakiranyu-tovabbkepzesek/szakiranyu-tovabbkepzesi-szakok/vilagurpolitikai-tanacsado/altalanos-informaciok