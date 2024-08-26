Orban: Hungarians' place is 'in the top ten'

Hungary's performance at the Olympics in Paris was "respectable", but the country's place is "in the top ten" in terms of medals, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview published in Nemzeti Sport on Saturday.

Orban revealed that he had hoped Hungarians would take eight golds home from Paris, instead of six. To advance, he said Hungary needed to do more than just take what it had learnt in Paris to the next Olympics.

He added that Hungary needed to keep up in the new Olympic sports, too, and avail of untapped potential in sports such as cycling and combat sports.

Orban said that Budapest had the sports infrastructure necessary to host the Games, but an Olympics in the capital would require the support of the municipal council. „If we want to, we can bring the ’36 [Games] here,” he added.