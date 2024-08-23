Kovacs: Hundreds of thousands attend August 20 national holiday programmes in Budapest

Several hundred thousand people attended programmes of the August 20 national holiday and watched the evening fireworks show in Budapest, State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs, who heads the operative staff coordinating the events, said on Facebook.

Fireworks show on August 20, 2024 MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh

Kovacs noted that the evening show had been postponed by one hour due to the weather, and thanked spectators for their patience. He added that all programmes had been completed without major disturbances. He noted „the inconvenience and the delays caused by rain” but said that there had been no accidents during the programmes.

Until 11pm on Tuesday, the police had secured 324 programmes nationwide, Kovacs said, and thanked the authorities and programme organisers for their efforts to make the events „safe and successful”.