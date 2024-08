Budapest's MOL Bubi bikeshare scheme has been used more than ten million times since an upgrade four years ago, the Budapest Transport Centre (BKK), which operates the system with the support of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, said on Thursday.

The MOL Bubi fleet boasts 2,460 bicycles and 211 docking stations.

Bubi 3.0 is set to launch in 2026 with a doubled fleet size and the addition of e-bikes.