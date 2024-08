The culinary curious will have a chance to taste a savoury which has won this year's bread competition organised as part of events celebrating King St Stephen, the founder of the Hungarian state, at a food fair between Aug 18 and 20, the PR agency of the event said on Wednesday.

„The mild taste of a French croissant, home-made sheep curd, ham and red onion are in perfect harmony…” Andras Tanacs, its creator, said. „Coloured with Szeged paprika, the croissant has a unique texture, appearance and an excellent flavour,” he said.

The savoury dubbed „shepherd’s’ breakfast” can be tasted at the Street of Hungarian Flavours in the Buda Castle.