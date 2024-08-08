Festival Orchestra to give concert for peace with Ukrainian, Russian, Israeli and Palestinian guest musicians

In hope for peace, the Budapest Festival Orchestra (BZF) will give a free concert featuring guest musicians from Ukraine, Russia, Israel and Palestine at Heroes' Square on August 31, the orchestra has said.

Budapest, Heroes’ Square MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh

Starting at 7pm, the concert aims to call attention to human suffering caused by armed conflicts and wars in the world while advocates peace, respect and the values of friendship and love, it said. „Sharing the same stage in Heroes’ Square, the international guests will be proof that music has the power to temper mutual fear and distrust,” the orchestra said in a statement.

The programme will open with contemporary American composer Augusta Read Thomas’ short title Plea for Peace, performed by BZF’s chamber orchestra and German soprano Mirella Hagen. It will be followed by J.S. Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D minor featuring Diana Tishchenko from Ukraine’s Crimea and Alexander Sitkovetsky born in Moscow. Next, Israel’s Idan Raichel will recite three of his compositions accompanied by Palestine’s Taiseer Elias playing the Arab folk string instrument oud.

Closing the concert, BFZ will perform the Finale of Mahler’s 3rd Symphony under the baton of Ivan Fischer.