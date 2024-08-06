Sziget Festival - Budapest govt office tightening inspections

The Government Office of Budapest is tightening inspections of Sziget Festival venues with the aim of ensuring the safety of festival-goers, the office said on Tuesday.

Sziget Festival’s Main Stage on August 13 in 2022 MTI photo by Marton Monus

The inspections cover food, drinks, festival merchandise and clothes vendors as well as drinking water supply spots, toilets and waste management, the office said in a statement.

The office’s labour officials are carrying out inspections of festival facilities construction, ensuring that labour regulations such as working hours and terms of employment are observed.

The office is also overseeing inspections of taxi drivers, their licenses and the condition of their cars, as well as the transparency of fees and taxi bills.

Meanwhile, Budapest police said on police.hu that coordinated action involving close to 100 police officers saw 29 people taken into custody in three downtown districts on Saturday evening on charges of drug possession, rowdyism, illegal driving and other crimes.

The Sziget Festival takes place between August 7 and 12.