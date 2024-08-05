Anadol's Rumi Dreams on display at Debrecen MODEM

A video installation entitled Rumi Dreams by renowned Turkish-American contemporary multimedia artist Refik Anadol has been put on display at the MODEM in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary.

The large-scale video work on a 32sqm LED wall was inspired by the classic works of poet, philosopher and theologian Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi, who lived in Anatolia in the 13th century.

Speaking at the opening on the weekend, Turkish Ambassador Gulsen Karanis Eksioglu said that „Rumi’s messages of love, understanding, tolerance and forgiveness are well-known and are today of greater significance than ever before”. She noted that the event had been organised as part of the Hungary-Turkiye cultural season which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, adding that this was the first time that Turkiye was presented in Debrecen.

After being showcased at the MoMA in New York, in Las Vegas’ Sphere and the Grammy Gala, Anadol’s artwork will be on display in the Debrecen gallery until Sept 29.