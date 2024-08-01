Turkiye guest of honour at Festival of Folk Arts

Turkiye will be the honorary guest at this year's Festival of Folk Arts to be held in the Buda Castle as part of the August 20 national holiday events, the organisers have said.

Festival of Folk Arts in the Buda Castle in August 2021 MTI photo by Aron Monus

Organised in the framework of the Hungarian-Turkish cultural year between Aug 17 and 20, the main theme of the largest folk arts event in Hungary will be Turkish influence and appearance in Hungarian folk art, they said in a statement. The festival will feature more than 20 artists presenting Turkish ebru painting, calligraphy, weaving, felt and puppet making, coppersmithing, glassblowing as well as Turkish folk music and dance.

It will also feature craftsmen from Britain, China, Kazakhstan, Korea, Mongolia, Poland, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The festival’s programme includes craft demonstrations, workshops, concerts, fashion shows, dance performances as well as several events for children.