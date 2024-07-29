Budapest mayor meets IOC head in Paris

Gergely Karacsony, the mayor of Budapest, has met Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Paris, the mayor's office said on Monday.

They were in agreement that the Hungarian capital had almost every sports facility that were required for hosting a summer Olympic Games, the office said in a statement.

Karacsony said that „organising a sporting event of this scale poses a great challenge even for Paris, a city with a lot more developed infrastructure”. „Should a plan seriously ever come up for Budapest to host an Olympic Games that would require a large-scale development of roads, bridges, public areas and the public transport system to make up for what has been undone over the past decade,” the statement quoted the mayor as saying in a post on Facebook.

He promoted a green development of the city and broad public consensus to be the base of a future Olympic concept.