Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is expanding its fleet and will launch new flights -- to Genova, Girona, Marrakesh from October, and Memmingen from December -- the company said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air will also increase the number of flights between Budapest and Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Milan, Berlin, Madrid, Athens and Glasgow, the company said.

The expansion will increase Wizz Air’s market share to 41 percent in Hungary, and increase its Budapest-based fleet to 17 aircraft, the statement said.