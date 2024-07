McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed his first Formula One victory in the 39th Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, round 13 of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, near Budapest on Sunday.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix winning Oscar Piastri with trophy in Mogyoród on July 21, 2024 MTI photo by Zsolt Czegledi Results:

1. Oscar Piastri (AUS, McLaren) 1:38:01.989 hours

2. Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren) + 2.141 sec

3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes + 14.880 sec