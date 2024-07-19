Global IT glitch causing delays at Budapest airport

Several airlines' passenger check-in systems at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport have been hit by a global IT outage, causing flight delays and longer wait times, operator Budapest Airport said on Friday.

International news agencies say a global IT glitch is causing disruptions to the systems of airports, airlines, rail companies and banks, including all airports in Spain, the airports in Berlin and Amsterdam, the leading British train company, Sky Television as well as several Australian and New Zealand companies.

At Liszt Ferenc International, the problem is affecting Eurowings, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines and Wizz Air flights, Budapest Airport said, adding that several airlines have switched to manual passenger check-in. The operator said it is keeping passengers updated by intercom announcements.

Passengers are asked to go straight to security screening at Terminal 2A after they have dropped off their baggages.