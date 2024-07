Prime Minister Viktor Orban formally took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months at a meeting with Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo in Brussels on Monday, the prime minister's press chief said.

After the meeting, Orban and President Tamas Sulyok inspected the recently-renovated building of Hungarian House, which will be one of the main venues of the Hungarian presidency, Bertalan Havasi told MTI.