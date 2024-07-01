EU Presidency - Boka: Hungary to highlight 7 priority areas

Hungary's European Union (EU) presidency starting on July 1 will focus on seven priority areas, Janos Boka, the EU affairs minister, said on Saturday. Consultations have been held with all EU member states, EU institutions and candidate states, Boka noted in a video posted on Facebook, adding that more than 250 discussions had taken place, "which is unprecedented in the history of [EU] presidencies".

Hungary’s presidency wants to adopt a new European competitiveness pact to invigorate the bloc’s economic growth, boost its defence industry, and conclude partnership agreements on protecting the external borders and managing the causes of migration, he said.

Also, its aim is to advance the enlargement process when it comes to the candidate countries of the Western Balkans, he added.

Further, Hungary will launch a strategic debate on the future of cohesion policy „which has proven a success for decades” in strengthening EU competitiveness and ironing out inequalities in the internal market, Boka said.

Hungary wants a farmer-centric agricultural policy that lays the foundation for competitive agriculture while guaranteeing Europe’s food security and providing farmers with a fair living, he said.

Issues related to demographic challenges will be on agenda in all council formations, Boka, said, declaring: „Let’s make Europe great again!”