Hungarian developed VR space cabin presented

The first fully Hungarian developed simulation space cabin fitted with VR technology was presented in Budapest on Thursday.

Hungarian-developed SpaceBuzz VR space cabin presented in Budapest on June 27 2024 MTI photo by Hungarian Foreign Ministry

The cabin dubbed SpaceBuzz-HU enabling virtual space travel will be provided free-of-charge to Hungarian schools to be used as part of an educational scheme presenting the vulnerability of the planet.

Orsolya Ferencz, the ministerial commissioner in charge of space research at the foreign ministry, told the event that SpaceBuzz would give students the opportunity to experience the operation of the International Space Station. The aim of the educational scheme is to attract the attention of students to nature and environmental protection, natural sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics, she said.

The ministry has supported the project with 9 million forints (EUR 23,000).

The first VR space cabin with a capacity to host 12 people will be built by the first half of 2025 when the Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu is set to travel to space, Istvan Zentai, board chairman of the SpaceBuzz Hungary foundation, said.