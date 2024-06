The Hungarian-Turkish cultural season held in celebration of 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries is now halfway through, with more than 70 programmes having taken place in Hungary so far, Gulsen Karanis, Turkey's ambassador, told a press conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

In the second half of the year, programmes will be mounted in Gyor, Debrecen, Bugac and Szigetvar, among others, as well as in Budapest, he noted.

Peter Hoppal, the government commissioner for the Hungarian-Turkish cultural season, noted that 87 events — galas, exhibitions, workshops, literary, gastronomic and children’s programmes — took place in 15 towns in Turkey, including in Istanbul, Ankara, Adana, Izmir and Tekirdag in cooperation with 71 partners.