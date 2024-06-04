Budapest to host first World Athletics Ultimate Championship in 2026

Budapest will host as an inaugural city the first World Athletics Ultimate Championship in September 2026, Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, announced in Budapest on Monday.

Budapest will welcome nearly 400 of the world’s top athletes from around 70 countries at the groundbreaking new global championship event, he said.

By launching the ultimate championship, WA aimed to organise a global athletics event that is watched around the world every two years between world championships, he said.

Budapest has been selected to be the inaugural city of the event after it hosted the most successful World Athletics Championships in history last year, Coe said.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship offering a total prize of 10 million dollars will be held between Sept 11-13.