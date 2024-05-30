Police commemorate victims of Hableany and Veroce boat accidents

Budapest police on Wednesday commemorated the victims of the Hableany and Veroce River Danube boat accidents in Budapest at Margaret Bridge, the site of the Hableany accident.

Five years ago the Hableany tragedy claimed 27 lives, the police headquarters (BRFK) said on its website.

On the evening of May 29, 2019, the Hableany tourist boat traveling north on the Danube was pushed under the water by a cruise ship. On board the Hableany were 35 people, 33 of whom were South Korean tourists and two were Hungarian crew. Only seven people were rescued alive from the river.

Meanwhile, the motor boat accident at Veroce on the night of May 18, 2024, claimed the lives of seven people, and the Budapest police dropped a flower for each of the victims into the river in commemoration of the recent disaster.