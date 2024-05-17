Divas and Icons exhibition opens in House of Music Hungary

Opening the exhibition on Friday, Magdolna Zavogyan, the state secretary for culture, said that „the fact that V&A has taken its hugely successful Divas exhibition first to Budapest on its international tour illustrates Hungary’s international cultural position”. She welcomed that the Budapest exhibition has been complemented with sections featuring Hungarian celebrities.

Andras Batta, House of Music’s managing director, said that the exhibition presents on 1,000 square metr es te personal stories of famed divas, their iconic items and their role in society over the past two hundred years.