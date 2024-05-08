PM Orban greets Chinese president upon arrival in Budapest

Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban upon arrival on a state visit to Hungary on May 8, 2024 MTi photo by PM’s press office/Vivien Cher Benko
The Chinese guests were welcomed by children dressed in traditional Hungarian costumes. Under an ancient Hungarian tradition they were offered bread and salt and were presented with a short folkdance programme.
The Chinese president will stay in Hungary until Friday on an official state visit marking the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries, Havasi said.