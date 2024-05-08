PM Orban greets Chinese president upon arrival in Budapest

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Aniko Levai, his wife, greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport on Wednesday night, Orban's press chief said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban upon arrival on a state visit to Hungary on May 8, 2024 MTi photo by PM’s press office/Vivien Cher Benko

The Chinese guests were welcomed by children dressed in traditional Hungarian costumes. Under an ancient Hungarian tradition they were offered bread and salt and were presented with a short folkdance programme.

The Chinese president will stay in Hungary until Friday on an official state visit marking the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries, Havasi said.