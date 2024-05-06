Election Office okays 11 EP lists

Thirteen parties or party alliances have submitted lists for the upcoming European parliamentary elections, out of which 11 have been supported by valid signatures of the required minimum of 20,000 voters, the National Election Office has told MTI.

Under the law, parties wishing to run in the election had between April 20 and May 3 to collect the required number of signatures, the office noted.

According to the office, the lists of the ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance, Megoldas (Solution) Movement, LMP, Democratic Coalition, Socialist Party, Parbeszed-Greens, Masodik Reformkor Party (Second Reform Age), Mindenki Magyarorszaga (Everybody’s Hungary), Momentum Movement, Jobbik-Conservatives, Tisztelet es Szabadsag (Respect and Freedom), Mi Hazank Mouvement (Mi Hazank) and the Two-tailed Dog Party have been verified as having at least 20,000 signatures to support their fielding candidates in the election.