Election Office okays 11 EP lists

Under the law, parties wishing to run in the election had between April 20 and May 3 to collect the required number of signatures, the office noted.
According to the office, the lists of the ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance, Megoldas (Solution) Movement, LMP, Democratic Coalition, Socialist Party, Parbeszed-Greens, Masodik Reformkor Party (Second Reform Age), Mindenki Magyarorszaga (Everybody’s Hungary), Momentum Movement, Jobbik-Conservatives, Tisztelet es Szabadsag (Respect and Freedom), Mi Hazank Mouvement (Mi Hazank) and the Two-tailed Dog Party have been verified as having at least 20,000 signatures to support their fielding candidates in the election.