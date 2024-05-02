March of the Living to be held in Budapest on May 5

The March of the Living commemorating the victims of the Holocaust will be held in Budapest on Sunday, the head of the board of the March of the Living Foundation said.

Gabor Gordon told a press conference on Thursday that the programme will start with the inauguration of a memorial plaque marking the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust at the Dohany Street synagogue, and the march will set off at 3pm.

Nearly 100 Holocaust survivors are scheduled to be transported by electric cars as part of the march heading to the Keleti railway station, he added.

The 20th March of the Living event will also commemorate the victims of last year’s October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, he said.

Vince Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the deputy state secretary in charge of civil and social relations, said that the government was aware of the sins committed by the government of the time, and its current responsibilities. This is also demonstrated by the special government support granted for the Holocaust 80 memorial year, he added.