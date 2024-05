With the heating season over, gas volume in Hungary's storage facilities is at 68 percent, exceeding the 37 percent ratio required by the European Union on May 1, as well as the level required for July 1, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas in Hungary’s storage facilities is 1.5 times last year’s total household gas consumption, the ministry told MTI. Thanks to the proper preparations over the winter, the amount of gas in the country’s underground stores never went below two thirds of capacity over the last ten months, it added.

Hungary’s 68 percent gas storage level even exceeds the 61 percent EU average, the ministry said.