President Sulyok meets Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta in Rome

President Tamas Sulyok met Fra John Dunlap, Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, in Rome on Friday.

At the end of their meeting at the Magistral Palace, Sulyok invited the Grand Master for a visit to Budapest, which Dunlap accepted, the presidential Sandor Palace told MTI.

„Hungary is proud of its thousand-year history, its state based on Christian foundations and all of its heritage,” the statement said. It emphasised Hungary’s rich relations with the Order, noting that its presence in the country went back centuries.

The Sandor Palace noted that the Hungarian Charity Service of the Order of Malta took in tens of thousands of East German refugees at a makeshift camp near a church in Budapest’s 12th district, and they had preserved that spirit ever since. The charity also helped the refugees of the Yugoslav Wars, the victims of the toxic red sludge spill in Hungary in 2010, it helped out during the 2015 migration crisis, and is also helping those fleeing the war in Ukraine today, the statement said.

Sulyok on Thursday had an audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City. He was also at the pope’s private audience with the participants of the Hungarian National Pilgrimage before attending the holy mass to close the pilgrimage.