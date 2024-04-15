Orban: 'We will do everything to ensure wars don't threaten Hungarians' peace, safety'

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in a Facebook post on Sunday, vowed that his government "will do everything to ensure that the wars going on in the world don't threaten the peace and safety of Hungarian families".

In a video message after a meeting of the Defence Council, the prime minister condemned Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel.

The attack, he said, threatened an interstate war in the Middle East, which posed a grave danger to the entire world, including Hungary.

Orban said he had called a meeting of the Defence Council on Sunday to assess the national security and economic effects of the conflict on Hungary.

„I have instructed the interior minister and senior counter-terrorism officers to guarantee the safety of the Hungarian people using every means at their disposal,” he said.

„And on Tuesday I will travel to Brussels where I will assess the current war situation with European leaders,” Orban said. „We must do everything to ensure that the wars going on in the world don’t threaten the peace and safety of Hungarian families.”