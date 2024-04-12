Marton Mohos, Denes Erdos win Grand Prizes of Hungarian Press Photo contest

Marton Mohos has won the Grand Prize of the Hungarian Association of Journalists (MUOSZ) at the 42nd Hungarian Press Photo competition, and Denes Erdos as awarded the Andre Kertesz Grand Prize at a ceremonial opening of an exhibition of contestants' works on Thursday.

Hungarian Press Photo exhibition opens in Budapest Robert Capa centre on April 11, 2024 MTI photo by Zoltan Blogh

Mohos won with a series called Increasing pressure on the Hungarian-Serbian border. Erdos was awarded for his series Housing is a fundamental right.

Laszlo Balogh received the photojournalist lifetime achievement award.

The event was opened by Nobel laureate research biologist Katalin Kariko, and she was presented with a photograph by MTI/MTVA photojournalist Szilard Koszticsak taken the day before the Nobel Prize ceremony that she and physicist Ferenc Krausz attended at the Hungarian embassy in Sweden.

This year, the contest received 6,801 photographs in 2,470 applications from 250 photographers.