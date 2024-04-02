Heat records broken in four categories on April 1

Hot air continued to flow in the Carpathian Basin from the south on April 1, leading several heat records being broken, the weather service said on Tuesday.

The new national record for the highest morning temperature on April 1 was registered at Jaszszentlaszlo, southern Hungary, with 17.4 degrees Celsius, as against the earlier record of 15.4 C registered in Lenti in 1989.

The new afternoon record temperature for the day was 30.2 C, in Kelebia, southern Hungary, as against the previous record of 27.7 C registered in Kormend in 1989.

The new early morning record high temperature for Budapest was registered at Ferihegy, near Budapest, at 16.2 C on April 1, as against the former record of 13.2 at Lagymanyos in 2016.

The Budapest heat record for the day was 28.1 registered at Ujpest, as against 26.1 registered in the same location in 2021.

The weather service said that once all measurements are certified for Monday, then April 1, 2024 will be the earliest day of the year ever recorded with temperature above 30 C since April 8, 1939.