DefMin attends Rheinmetall groundbreaking in S Hungary

"We are working to win the future for Hungary," the defence minister said at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new Rheinmetall plant near Szeged, in southern Hungary, on Tuesday.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said in his address that although the German company „is known as a defence investor, and the project is linked to the defence industry, it goes beyond it.”

The new plant creating 300 jobs will produce equipment for electric and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, he added.

The minister also said the project would be dominant in Europe’s research and development sector, adding that he was proud the company had chosen Szeged for the investment.

In cooperation with Szeged University, Rheinmetall will build „an ecosystem and knowledge base offering unique opportunities for many Hungarian and foreign youths,” he said.

„Hungarians doesn’t need to go elsewhere as the world is coming here,” the minister added.