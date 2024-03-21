The wall of nearly 500 Hollywood filmmakers with Hungarian roots was inaugurated in the Origo Film Studio in Budapest on Thursday.

Wall of Hollywood filmmakers with Hungarian roots inaugurated in Budapest on March 21 MTI photo by Peter Lakatos

„The revenue of Hungary’s film industry grew ten-fold in 2022, reaching over 200 billion forints (EUR 508m),” Zsofia Nagy-Vargha, the state secretary of the ministry of culture and innovation, said at the event.

„Budapest is the new film capital of central and eastern Europe, offering good infrastructure and highly-trained professionals, and spending by foreign productions has tripled in Hungary since 2019,” she added.

Nagy-Vargha said that Hungary’s film industry was undergoing a renaissance. „Since the success of Son of Saul, we are on a list of 15 countries from where the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film has been won twice,” she added.

She also noted that links with Hungary go back to the beginnings of Hollywood, with two of the five largest Hollywood film studios having been established by Hungarians.

Head of the Hungarian Hollywood Council Balazs Bokor said that Hungarians working in Hollywood come from around fifty places across Hungary and beyond the borders.

He referred to Adolph Zukor, the Oscar-winning producer, William Fox, the founder of Fox Film Corporation, Al Lichtman, of Universal Studious fame, and Tony Curtis, who will be remembered with a film festival in this year. He also said that just this year, in addition to Zsuzsa Mihalek, the Hungarian winner of the Oscar for Production Design in Poor Things, Robert Downey Jr. who won the best supporting actor Oscar for Oppenheimer, also have Hungarian roots.

The leaders of 25 such localities received brand certificates at the event which was attended by two Oscar-winning Hungarian directors: Istvan Szabo and Ferenc Rofusz.