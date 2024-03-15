March 15 - Orban: EP elections 'to decide between war and peace'

Voters in the European parliamentary elections on June 9 will have to decide "between war and peace, between Brussels' leash and Hungarian freedom," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in his speech marking the anniversary of the outbreak of Hungary's 1848/49 revolution and war of independence at the National Museum on Friday.

PM Viktor Orban addresses commemoration of Hungary’s 1848/49 revolution at National Museum on March 15, 2024 MTI photo by Zoltan Mathe „If we want to retain Hungary’s freedom and sovereignty, we must occupy Brussels and bring change to the European Union,” he said. Since 1848, „the time always comes for every generation and each Hungarian youth when they must make a decision,” Orban said. One must make a decision „if you are on the side of truth or join the herd of globalist bleaters,” Orban said. People need to choose between „the path or truth or the avenue of the Soros empire … toil in a quarry or build a cathedral,” he said. „You cannot hide, you can decide between fighting for your homeland or eating the bread of foreigners,” he added.