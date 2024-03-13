Public media to launch online jazz radio station

Hungary's public media is set to mark International Jazz Day on April 30 with the launch of Szakcsi Radio, a new online jazz radio station.

The non-stop radio station will launch a test broadcast on March 15.

„Embracing and presenting Hungarian jazz on a wider scale is a true public-service function,” Anita Altorjai, the head of public media service provider Duna Mediaszolgaltato, told a press conference at the Budapest Music Centre on Tuesday.

Daniel Papp, the head of Hungary’s Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund (MTVA), said it „didn’t take long to decide” that the radio station should be named after pianist and composer Bela Szakcsi Lakatos, „one of the finest figures in the history of Hungarian jazz”, who died in 2022.