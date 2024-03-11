Orban: Trump 'is name of peace'

After meeting the former president of the United States, Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared Donald Trump "the president of peace" who "commanded respect around the world and established conditions for peace".

PM Viktor Orban meets former US president Donald Trump in Florida on March 8, 2024 MTI photo by PM’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

Peace endured in the Middle East in Ukraine while Trump was president, Orban said in video released to MTI on Saturday. „If he were still the president of the United States, there would be no war today,” he said.

He said peace would emerge when world leaders were around who wanted peace. „I’m proud that Hungary is among such countries.”

The prime minister said opportunities abounded in US-Hungary economic relations, and while trade turnover has topped 9 billion US dollars, „we don’t want to stop there”.

He said „when Trump returns” to the White House, „we’ll reinvigorate US-Hungarian trade ties”.

Orban noted that the election campaign in America was „going full steam ahead”, and it was up to Americans to come to their own decision, though Hungarians could „honestly admit that it would be better for the world and Hungary if President Donald Trump were to return.”

In a video recorded after the meeting, Donald Trump said: „No one is better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orban. He’s fantastic”.