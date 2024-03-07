Budapest Spring Festival to feature over 40 events

The Budapest Spring Festival will feature over forty events at thirty venues, including theatres, exhibition and concert halls between April 29 and May 12.

The festival’s organiser, Budapest Brand, said the event was tied to the 20th anniversary of Hungary’s European Union accession, with many of the programmes „reflecting on our intellectual and emotional relations with Europe”.

New venues will include the recently reopened Merlin theatre and the City Hall passage, the statement said.

A concert by the Chamber Orchestra of Europe will open the festival on April 29, followed by an open-air concert launching the Budapest Jazz Festival marking the 20th anniversary of Hungary’s EU accession on April 30.

International theatre performances will include Rimini Protokoll from Germany, Roger Bernat/FFF from Spain, Cirque Inextremiste from France, Hooligan Art Community from Ukraine, and Sarajevo War Theatre from Bosnia.

For detailed information in English visit https://budapestitavaszifesztival.hu/en/.